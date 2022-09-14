Sammy Guevara: ‘I Am Not Asking For My Release, I Wanna Be Here’

Sammy Guevara has been a part of the AEW roster since the very beginning and he is tired of being overlooked by the management and the fans.

The former TNT champion is set to face Jon Moxley in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions to determine the new AEW champion on Dynamite this week.

Before the big bout, Guevara vented his frustrations on the latest episode of his vlog. He first noted that he has been part of the promotion since the very beginning:

“I’ve been here since day 1 and I don’t get the respect I deserve. Not from anybody back there in the back. Not anyone in the locker room, nowhere. Not from these fans, these ungrateful fans. So let’s screw it. I don’t need anyone.”

Sammy Guevara claimed that he is going to beat Moxley in the match this Wednesday night. It will earn him the recognization he deserves:

“I’m gonna get what I always should have got. The recognition. I should have got everything I deserve. I’m not here because I got fired from somewhere else. I am here because I wanna be. I’m not asking for my release. I wanna be here.”

Apart from Guevara vs Moxley, the episode this Wednesday night will feature matches such as Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson and Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb.