Samoa Joe Discusses Being Fired By WWE Twice

Samoa Joe has opened up on having been fired by WWE twice.

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star recently joined Renee Paquette on her podcast, The Sessions, to talk about a variety of topics. During the show, Joe talked about his two experiences being let go from WWE, and the opportunities that followed.

“Initially, as I understand it, unconfirmed, there were issues between the two upper echelons of management and they were playing out their war with the careers and contracts of the people underneath them.

“After the initial one, I didn’t have much of a chance to breathe because, essentially, I was hired back within hours. The second time, I just kind of chuckled as I realize it was very much the same situation. At the same time, I wasn’t bitter or mad. The truth of it is, and this is to give WWE some credence, is that I was expensive.

“I was expensive to keep around. If cutting my contract, if they say that saved the company money, trust me, I believe it did. I wasn’t hot about that. It was just more the silliness of the situation, what they were doing, and the reasoning why they were doing it, which I can never officially confirm, but I’ve heard from enough people that I have a pretty good idea…including many of the people involved.

“After that, I think I spent a day pissed. More of the situation than the actual firing. Then, all these super awesome opportunities literally materialized.”

After making a name for himself on the independent circuit and with promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, Joe finally debuted for WWE in 2015 by joining NXT. After becoming a multi-time NXT Champion, Joe eventually got called up to the main roster in 2017.

Joe was just as impactful on the main roster, challenging the likes of Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title and becoming a two-time United States Champion. Unfortunately, Joe’s run inside the ring would be hindered by injuries.

He’d get stints on the RAW commentary desk for some time but was first released in April of 2021. Joe was signed back to WWE as part of NXT yet again later that year but was again released shortly after in the beginning of 2022.

