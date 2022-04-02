Samoa Joe Is All Elite, Will Be at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe is All Elite!

Tony Khan had promised a big show-closing surprise to the fans attending the Supercard Of Honor event and he delivered with the Samoan Submission Machine.

The main event of the first ROH PPV under the new owner saw Jonathan Gresham defeating Bandido to become the Undisputed ROH champion.

Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt however, hindered his championship celebration. They attacked the champion and Lethal stood tall with the belt.

Samoa Joe then made a surprise appearance. Lethal escaped the former NXT star but Joe choked out Dutt to end the show.

Tony Khan took on his Twitter to announce that the wrestling veteran has signed with All Elite Wrestling. He also revealed that the former world champion will be making an appearance on Dynamite this coming Wednesday:

Samoa Joe is the longest-reigning world champion in the history of ROH. He was the third world champion of the promotion and he held the title for a record 645 days.

The heavyweight star had been a part of the WWE roster since 2015. He won the NXT title three times during his tenure. Joe was released from his contract in January earlier this year.