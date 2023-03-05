Samoa Joe Teases Exciting News With Suicide Squad Video Game & Twisted Metal

AEW TNT Champion/Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe is a force to be reckoned with, both in and out of the ring.

Joe arrived in AEW/ROH last year, months after being cut (for the second time in under a year) by WWE in January 2022.

In April 2022, Joe captured the ROH World TV title, and regained the AEW TNT Championship (which he had previously won at Full Gear 2022) last month.

Suicide Squad

Away from the ring, Samoa Joe has recently tried his hand at voice acting, and will be playing King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game.

The game will see the titular squad take on the Justice League’s band of heroes, all of whom have been mind-controlled by the villainous super-intellect Brainiac.

Speaking about the game to WrestleZone, Joe promised that news and information will be coming soon.

“There will be probably more stuff coming out very, very much sooner than later, and some pretty cool [stuff] man. There’s a lot I can tell you that I can’t say anything about. There’ll be some pretty cool announcements.” Samoa Joe.

Joe also praised the devlopers Rocksteady as the team behind the critically acclaimed Batman ‘Arkham’ series, and said that they “haven’t let up for this game”

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be released on May 26, 2023 on PlayStation 5, XBox X/S and PC.

Twisted Metal

In addition to King Shark, Joe will be Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series on Peacock, with the series recently wrapping production.

In the interview, the Samoan Submission Machine also teased that this highly-anticipated series is closer than you’d think.

“I would imagine it’s closer than a lot of people would expect. [Twisted Metal is] another project I’m really excited to see the light of day and I think a lot of fans will enjoy it. I wouldn’t be too impatient.” Samoa Joe.

The series, based on the hit vehicular mayhem collection of video games, is due to release at an unspecified date in 2023.