Watch: Samoa Joe Makes Surprise Appears At Supercard Of Honor

Samoa Joe is All Elite!

AEW President and the new owner of Ring Of Honor Tony Khan had been teasing something big for the Supercard Of Honor event this Friday night.

He had told the audience in attendance to not leave before the show was over and asked everyone to keep watching till the end.

The big surprise Khan had promised turned out to be none other than the Samoan Submission Machine and one of ROH originals Samoa Joe.

The main event of the show saw Jonathan Gresham defeating Bandido to become the Undisputed ROH World Heavyweight champion.

Another ROH veteran Jay Lethal then made an appearance on the show. He challenged Gresham. Lethal and Sonjay Dutt proceeded to attack the world champion. Lee Moriarty tried to make the save but he got laid out by the pair.

Lethal held both the world title belts high and it looked as if that will be the end of the event. This is when Samoa Joe made his return to the promotion. He got into Lethal’s face and Joe choked out Sonjay Dutt to end the ppv.

Tony Khan later took out his Twitter to officially announce the former NXT champion’s signing. He teased Joe’s appearance on next week’s episode of Dynamite:

Samoa Joe returns to Ring of Honor at #SupercardOfHonor



Joe will be at #AEWDynamite this Wednesday – LFG!!



pic.twitter.com/kVULKqSTpJ — SEScoops (@sescoops) April 2, 2022