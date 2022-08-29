Santana Garrett Joins WWE as a Performance Center Coach

Professional wrestling veteran Santana Garrett has apparently joined WWE as a Performance Center coach.

Garrett recently took to her Twitter account to post a photo of herself wearing a WWE shirt, with the caption suggesting that she’s joined the company’s Performance Center as a coach. Check out her post here:

Garrett has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2009 when she began competing for Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW). She has also competed all around the independent circuit, including stints with SHINE, TNA, Women Of Wrestling (WOW), and more.

She even had a few sporadic appearances in WWE. She was used as an enhancement talent initially in 2013, and then again from 2016 to 2018 sporadically. In 2019, Garrett officially joined WWE as a member of their NXT roster.

Santana Garrett

Garrett was with NXT until 2021 when she was released in June of that year. After a few brief appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) throughout the rest of the year, Garrett has seemingly returned to WWE, where she’ll help mold the next generation of talent inside the company’s state of the art Performance Center.

WWE has not yet officially announced Garrett joining WWE as a Performance Center trainer as of this writing.