Santino Marella: “There Are No Locker Room Cancers” in Impact Wrestling

There is a new sheriff in town at Impact Wrestling, and his name is Santno Marella. Yes, the son of a gun who once pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever against the late Umaga. The DOA (Director of Authority) has taken over for Scott D’Amore, who is recovering from an onscreen attack from Bully Ray. Marella, real name Anthony Carelli, attributes his run with Impact to timing.

“It’s a great company. I’ve been around a couple of times as a guest. I knew it would be an awesome place to work,” Marella explained. “The stars lined up. We’re back, and the fact I get to be Santino is amazing.” – Santino Marella to SEScoops

The 48-year-old is happy to step in the shoes of one of the most entertaining characters in WWE history. “Instead of being a knock-off, I get to be the genuine article,” he added. “It’s the icing on the cake for sure.”

Santino Open to Wrestling Again

Impact’s parent company Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions was able to secure the trademark for the ring name in December. One that went dormant in 2021. Marella may be helping maintain order on Impact, but he doesn’t rule out having a match or two.

“I don’t know when I will be distributing or administering the first cobra, but it’s always with me,” he added. “…I think I can wrestle a little bit. I’ve got some injuries, so it really just depends on how meticulous I am with my rehab. I have a bad back, so I’ll really need to warm it up. I can’t do it consistently but I can do a match here or there if need be.”

Impact’s Promising Roster

The veteran is impressed with the talent pool in the company with champ Josh Alexander at the top of the list. He also appreciates the backstage atmosphere.

“A locker room is supposed to be a mix of younger guys and older guys with the older guys helping teach,” Marella said. “If it’s the same education, there is no teaching. It can’t be rookies teaching rookies. In this case, it’s a really nice balance.”

“It’s a fun locker room. There are no locker room cancers. Nobody is complaining. It’s an upbeat locker room, which is what it’s supposed to be because you should be grateful if you’re a wrestler for a living.” – Santino on the Impact Locker Room

The Canadian certainly has the credentials to be a coach as the founder of the Battle Arts Academy. Even though it’s not a role he was hired for, he’ll give pearls of wisdom. Like how certain moves and motions can contribute to an overall story.

“I always wanted to be some form of developmental,” Marella said. “We’ll talk about that more as I get settled in.”

When asked about his future with Impact, he responds, “I’m here period. As long as they’ll have me.”

Santino’s Plan for Impact

As far as what we’ll see in this next chapter, Marella looks to bring comic relief. He also wants to bring some structure and consistency to the show. “So many bad guys who think the rules don’t apply to them,” he said. “I’m here to make sure the rules do in fact apply to them.”

Along with his Impact commitments, he’ll also watch proudly while his daughter Bianca looks to pave her own way in the business. “She is going to surpass anything I’ve ever done in the business within the next two years,” Marella predicts. “It’s so fun to watch.”

One member of the family he hopes we don’t see is Marella’s “twin sister” Santina. From the sounds of it, we won’t be seeing “Miss WrestleMania” in the Knockouts division any time soon. “She would do well, but she is very irritating backstage,” Marella said.

By the same token, he feels the future is bright with the company. Marella is happy to be back in the mix.

“I never really left the business,” he said, about his journey. “I just pivoted from entertainer to coach. I guess I was a promoter a little bit to get my students some shows. I did enjoy that. Back onscreen…I’ll be a coach again in a different capacity or a producer down the road. I realized I’m in this business for life. I’ve got a four-year-old who wants to be a wrestler, so I guess I got to stick around now.”