Saraya Changes Fan Policy After Disturbing Signing Incident

Saraya is changing how she interacts with fans after a disturbing encounter at a recent signing event. At the event, a fan tried to kiss Saraya on the mouth, crossing a line for the former WWE and AEW wrestler. Taking to X, Saraya shared a post about the matter.

Crazy I have to say this but. If you come to my signings.. please don’t try to kiss me anywhere. Especially ON MY MOUTH. He wasn’t able to because I moved. But Jesus fucking Christ. — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 17, 2025

Saraya also shared a video in which she discussed the matter further. The British star was pleased for all the well-wishes she’s received after the incident which has forced her to change her attitude to meet-and-greets.

“I am a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger when it comes to my fans. But going forward, I would love if we just stick to handshakes just to be safer and just to have a little bit of a boundary.”

Saraya added that this kiss wasn’t just inappropriate, it’s assault, an something nobody shoul have to tolerate.

“Please don’t do that to us, you guys. Please, to any wrestling, not just females, any wrestling, do not try and kiss us. It’s not appropriate. It’s actually assault.”

Saraya’s experience underscores the importance of respecting personal space, especially in public fan interactions. With her new handshake-only policy, she’s prioritizing safety while maintaining her connection with fans.