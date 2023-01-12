Saraya on Intergender Wrestling in AEW, “I’d Love to Do Matches Like That”

All Elite Wrestling superstar Saraya wouldn’t mind participating in intergender wrestling matches in AEW.

Intergender wrestling matches I’ve caused debate throughout the years between wrestling fans. Some critics may say they don’t like seeing men wrestle women. However, people that support intergender wrestling may point out that it creates equal opportunity and that men and women should be able to work together. It’s a wrestling debate that doesn’t have a right or wrong answer but could depend on a fan’s preference.

Saraya spoke about possibly facing a male wrestler in AEW on the Whoo’s House Podcast. The AEW talent shared that she’s open to having an intergender match but doesn’t think fans would like it.

“I feel like people are really sensitive in this world currently, and it’s really hard to do matches like that without someone being offended by it. I would love to do matches like that.” – Saraya on Intergender wrestling

Who Would Saraya Face in an Intergender Match?

(AEW)

As Saraya discussed possibly having an intergender match, DJ Whoo Kid asked about challenging Chris Jericho. She added that it is something that she has thought about with her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke.

“…It writes itself. I said even Ronnie even wanted to become part of it, like a storyline to do something against Chris Jericho,” said Saraya. Radke added that he loves Jericho, so it’s unclear if he wants to get physical with Jericho.

Saraya continued, “…He’s such a good bad guy. He plays a very good bad guy and people just love to hate him but I feel like they would have such a good storyline. I would love to wrestle one of the guys. If I have to beat up Chris Jericho, Chris Jericho I’m sure he’d be like ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ He doesn’t care, he’s very selfless worker. He’s a good guy. He’ll wrestle anybody and if he has to let somebody win he’d be like ‘Absolutely.’ There’s never an ego there, he’s always just like ‘Sure.’ He just wants to help people.

After praising Jericho’s selflessness, she joked that if they wrestled, she’d “…beat that sh*t out of him.” It’s unclear if Jericho would be interested in doing an intergender match. Fans may remember Jericho had a rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna in the 90s. However, Jericho is currently in a feud with Ricky Starks and Action Andretti.

Saraya has put the idea to the public, and it’s up to AEW and Jericho to make it happen.