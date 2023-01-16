Saraya Lashes Out At “Neckbeard” Fans Hating On Social Media

AEW star Saraya recently had some choice words for her critics on social media.

Last year saw the former WWE Divas Champion made a surprise return to the ring. A neck injury sustained in the ring led to Saraya, then known as Paige in the WWE, to announce her retirement from in-ring competition.

Almost five years later, she joined AEW and quickly entered into a program with Britt Baker. Baker, arguably the face of the women’s division in AEW, put Saraya over in her return match at Full Gear in November 2022.

Britt Baker and Saraya

Since then, the Norwich-born star has continued her feud with Baker and her ally AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter.

In a recent tweet, the former Total Divas star lashed out at the hate she gets online. Over the years, Saraya has had to deal with her fair shares of trolls, many of whom have targeted controversies in her personal life.

“Lower That Blood Pressure Brothers” – Saraya On Online Haters

In the tweet, Saraya takes aim at her haters, citing more recent trolling thrown her way. Dismissing it as hate towards her finally getting to wrestle again, she ends the tweet off with some footage from a recent match. On AEW Dynamite, the former NXT ace and Toni Storm teamed up to face Baker and Hayter.

The footage shared by Saraya on Twitter shows her performing a front flip off the apron onto Hayter before screaming her signature ‘This is my house’ catchphrase.

“The amount of neckbeards lately angry sweating while they mad type underneath every post I do just because I’m happy wrestling again is nuts. Lower that blood pressure brothers. Don’t wanna pass out because of lil ol’ me. Anyways. Here’s a clip of me wrestling.”

The amount of neckbeards lately angry sweating while they mad type underneath every post I do just because I’m happy wrestling again is nuts. Lower that blood pressure brothers. Don’t wanna pass out because of lil ol’ me. Anyways. Here’s a clip of me wrestling. ? pic.twitter.com/kLqTWmMaRT — SARAYA (@Saraya) January 16, 2023

Saraya has recently expressed interest in potentially venturing into intergender wrestling in AEW. The wrestling subgenre has enjoyed a fair bit of interest at the independent level in more recent years but is rarely brought into play by mainstream promotions such as AEW and WWE. The former Absolution leader cited Chris Jericho as the primary male star on the AEW roster she’d potentially like to work an angle with.