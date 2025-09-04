Saraya Shares Mental Health Update, Happiest She’s Ever Been

WWE/AEW alum Saraya has opened up on her mental health, sharing that she is feeling the most positive about herself and her situation than she has in years. On X, the British wrestler shared her “random late night thoughts” and included a photo of herself and her dogs for good measure.

This year I’ve been the happiest I’ve ever been. Everything feels just so much more positive. Personal. Business. Even when things aren’t easy, my mind set is just so much better. I feel like it’s noticeable? I dunno but making big changes and putting myself first FINALLY looks good on me

This year I’ve been the happiest I’ve ever been. Everything feels just so much more positive. Personal. Business. Even when things aren’t easy, my mind set is just so much better. I feel like it’s noticeable?

— SARAYA (@Saraya) September 3, 2025

Saraya’s message is especially meaningful given the challenges she has faced in the past. During her WWE career, she struggled with substance abuse and endured harassment after private photos were leaked without her consent. In 2017, she suffered a serious neck injury that sidelined her for nearly five years. In her new memoir, she also discusses surviving assault during her younger life.

While Saraya is thrilled with how things are going professionally and personally, fans eagerly await her next move. With her AEW run over, many have pointed to a WWE return. In July, Saraya shared that while she loves WWE, return talks hadn’t happened yet. The British star wrestled as Paige for years, and has said that if a return does happen, she hopes to come back as her WWE persona.

Whatever’s next for Saraya, she’s ready to meet it head-on. With 2025 proving to be a great year already for her, the sky’s the limit for the British wrestler.