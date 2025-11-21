Saraya Shares PSA With Fans After Being Stalked In Airport

WWE and AEW alum Saraya has shared a warning to fans who refuse to act appropriately after a concerning situation at an airport. During a recent edition of her Rulebreakers Podcast, Saraya shared that a fan recently bought a ticket at an airport, just so they could get past security and film her without her consent.

Saraya said that the fan made her “feel so uncomfortable” and added that the fan never approached her to ask for a photo. While Saraya “will take a picture with anybody at any time,” the fan’s actions, which were later shared on TikTok, made the former WWE Diva Champion feel unsafe.

The situation got worse when Saraya’s niece found the video of her aunt. Even at a young age, Saraya’s niece recognized that this was a concerning situation.

“She was like, ‘Auntie Raya, there’s this video of this guy that’s following you around?’… She was scared for me, and she’s so young.”

Saraya ended with a ‘PSA’ that filming her without consent, especially for 45 minutes as this fan did, is not appropriate. Saraya reiterated that she would have had no issue if the fan came up to her and asked for a photo, telling them, “I’m chill.”

Saraya has her share of horror stories about fans who cross the line, including changing her stance on meet & greets because of a bad interaction. With AJ Lee recently having her own issue with a fan, these situations show a dark side to wrestling fame.