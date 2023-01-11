Saraya Teases She’ll Have Special Guests at AEW Dynamite

Saraya is bringing back up to AEW Dynamite tonight when she teams with Toni Storm to take on Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter.

This will mark Sarayay’s second match in AEW as she worked her first match since 2017 last November at the Full Gear pay-per-view event against Bakker.

The match has drawn a lot of buzz, with many expecting Mercedes Mone to be involved in some capacity. Originally, Saraya announced that she would have a mystery partner that she would pick, which sparked speculation the former Sasha Banks would be filling that role.

The former WWE star had to wait out her non-compete clause that expired on January 1 before she made her NJPW debut just days later at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when she confronted KAIRI.

The Tease

AEW later announced that Storm would be teaming up with Saraya. There’s been speculation that Mone could show up after the match. Saraya stated during a Twitch live stream today that she has used two tickets she was given b yBaker.

Saraya stated, “Britt did give me two tickets, and they were put to good use, so thank you, Britt!”

We will have to wait and see who Saraya gave her tickets to for tonight’s Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

So uh Saraya is on twitch and said “Britt gave me two tickets and they’ve been put to good use”…? — Adam Coke Bay Bay (@AdamYearyNTWF) January 11, 2023