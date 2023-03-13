“I Did My Best” – Sareee Addresses Her WWE Departure & Future Plans

Japanese wrestling sensation Sareee has addressed her departure from WWE.

Sareee joined WWE in April 2021 and wrestled as Sarray for the company’s NXT brand. On Monday, she held a press conference at the from Tokyo, Japan at the Inoki Genki Factory to discuss her time with WWE and her future in wrestling.

According to Tokyo Sports, she said she has nothing but gratitude for her two years in America. She learned what she wanted to learn in America, but the time has come to take her career in a new direction.

“I made friends all over the world, I think that’s what I’ve gained,” she said (translated). “I think I need to make the most of what I have experienced in the No. 1 promotion in the world in my wrestling career”.

She is excited to be an independent wrestler once again. She feels that her purpose in life is to fight and she’s open to wrestling anywhere that fits her style. Her return match in Japan will be Tokyo Shinjuku Face Tournament “Sareee-ISM” on May 16th.

“I would like to make the most of it and go on a rampage in the Japanese professional wrestling world.” Sareee

Sareee also tweeted the following, thanking WWE and the WWE Universe for the experience.