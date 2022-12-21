Sasha Banks Arrives in Japan Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Sasha Banks has reportedly arrived in Japan, days before she is expected to start the next chapter in her pro wrestling career.

It was anyone’s guess that Banks would end up in wrestling after she and Naomi walked out of WWE in May of this year. That changed when it was recently reported that Banks was scheduled to be at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4.

She is slated to do multiple dates for NJPW/STARDOM as she has been able to get her release from WWE.

Arrival

According to a report by PWInsider, Banks has now arrived in Japan ahead of her appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17:

“PWInsider.com is told that Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, is now in Japan in advance of the 1/4/23 New Japan Pro Wrestling Tokyo Dome event.”

Banks’ appearance at the upcoming show is still yet to be officially announced by NJPW so it looks like it will be saved as a surprise. Many fans expect that she will be setting something up with the winner of the IWGP Women’s Title match between Champion KAIRI & Tam Nakano.

The top matches on the card include Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, and Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title.