Sasha Banks Reportedly Appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom.

The Legit Boss is reportedly headed to Wrestle Kingdom 17, which takes place Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome. The news was first reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider and is based on several sources close to the situation.

“While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in to the event.”

Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, has been playing something of a will-they/won’t-they with WWE ever since she and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) walked out of WWE, leaving the WWE Women Tag Team Titles on a desk (or, in the trash, if WWE hyberbole is to be believed).

Recently, Varnado has filed a number of trademarks related to her given and former name, including ‘Mercedes Mone’, Mone’ talks, Bank Mone’, and Statement Maker.

Back on October 16, Varnado whet wrestling fans’ appetites by teasing a match with Kairi Sane, the reigning (and inaugural) IWGP Women’s Champion.

The Statements Don’t Lie

Varnado is a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, winning the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (which, if WWE is to be believed, she ate a spaghetti dinner off of and then threw it off a mountain).

It’s unknown how, in fact, Varnado was actually able to walk out of her contract without any penalties or fines. It’s also unknown if she’ll actually be wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom, or simply making an appearance. Either way Varnado in any company is sure to make an impact (please dear God don’t let it be IMPACT).

Stay tuned to SEScoops as we provide updates on this developing story.