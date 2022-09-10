Sasha Banks Tells Fans “Stay Tuned” For Projects Outside of WWE

Sasha Banks is one of WWE‘s most recognizable stars in recent years, but fans haven’t seen much of her as of late.

Banks and Naomi were suspended in May following their walk-out during Raw, citing creative differences with the planned main event, and long-term plans for both women.

With Vince McMahon‘s retirement, it is believed that Banks and Naomi will be back on WWE TV soon, but ‘the Boss’ has plans for outside the company.

Outside the Ring

Sasha Banks is already an established name in WWE, and she’s been looking to make her name in other forms of entertainment.

Banks’ best-known non-WWE role is as Koska Reeves on Disney Plus hit ‘The Mandalorian’ set in the Star Wars universe.

Speaking to Ahch-To Radio, Banks discussed her work outside the ring and teased big plans for the future.

“There is so much that I’m creating right now. It’s all under an umbrella. I’m an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I’m doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that’s something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music. I don’t know if that’s the number one next thing because acting.”

“You just have to stay tuned.” Sasha Banks

“There are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I’m really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece.”

Banks recently appeared at the premiere for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and walked the runway for the New York Fashion Week.

H/T Fightful