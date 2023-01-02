Sasha Banks’s Latest Trademark Filing

We’re just days away from Wrestle Kingdom 17, where we know Sasha Banks will be making an appearance. She is believed to have multiple dates with NJPW scheduled and is rumored to be Saraya‘s mystery partner for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.

She also recently finished filming her first movie in Boston. Banks said in an Instagram Live that a makeup brand along with tutorials are coming. As of today, she is free to take wrestling bookings.

Good morning. Mercedes Varnado is free to take wrestling bookings — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 1, 2023

Sasha Banks Files New Trademark

On December 1, she trademarked her real name, Mercedes Varnado. There’s been strong hints that she will use the name Mercedes Mone’ in wrestling. It’s a name she trademarked in November. On Christmas Day, she tweet “Mone Christmas”.

Monè Christmas ? — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 25, 2022





Banks has been in Japan since before Christmas. According to Wrestling News Co., Banks filed the latest trademark on December 27. Just one day later, she tweeted “one of my biggest dreams came true today.” It’s unclear if the two are related.

One of my biggest dreams came true today ??? — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 28, 2022

Through her company Soulnado, Inc., she trademarked Mone Banks. The filing is merchandise related and includes items such as jewelry, collectible printed trading cards, printed posters, coffee mugs, and clothing.



In addition, here are the other names she has trademarked:

– Mone’ Talks

– Bank Mone’

– Statement Maker

Whatever Banks has up her sleeve, we should know more in just a few days.