Photos: Sasha Banks Makes First Appearance Since WWE Walkout

Sasha Banks and Naomi made their first public appearances on Saturday since ‘walking out’ of WWE back in May.

The duo held autograph signings at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) at McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America.

Wrestling fans were eager to see the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions for the first time in months. They will be back again on Sunday for another round of signings.

It’s interesting to note that Sasha Banks is advertised by her real name, Mercedes Vernado. However, as seen below, she’s sporting multi-colored hair, a signature of WWE’s Sasha Banks character.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were ‘suspended indefinitely’ by WWE after reportedly walking out of a Monday Night Raw taping due to creative difference. A lot has changed since then, most notably Vince McMahon‘s retirement. More recently, it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks and Naomi are in talks for a return.

Other WWE legends in attendance for C2E2 include Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Lita, who participated in a panel.

Here are some photos of Sasha Banks and Naomi from C2E2 2022: