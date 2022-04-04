Sasha Banks & Naomi Win Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella put the titles on the line against Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a fatal 4-way bout at WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

At one point, everyone hit their finishers on each other. Vega with a moonsault to Ripley on the floor. Banks and Naomi with a double boot to Morgan. There was a tower of doom spot. Naomi and Banks hit a double team finisher on Carmella for the win.

The match was originally a triple threat as Natalya and Baszler were late additions to the bout. They interfered in a tag match on SmackDown featuring Banks and Naomi taking on Ripley and Liv Morgan and laid them all out.

Natalya and Baszler then had a staredown with Zelina and Carmella. Later in the show, Sonya Deville congratulated Natalya and Baszler for what they did and revealed they would be added to the WrestleMania bout.

Carmella and Vega became the champions last November on an episode of Raw when they beat Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Heading into WrestleMania, they had held the titles for 129 days.

