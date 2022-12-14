Sasha Banks on Filming Her First Movie, Future Projects Outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Bayley and Sasha Banks were on an Instagram Live earlier today and The Boss spoke about her first-time filming a movie. Sasha recently had a supporting role in Disney+ The Mandalorian series as Koska Reeves.

Insane how full circle that is, to get a first movie and to know that it’s in Boston. It came at a weird point where I was right in the middle of training in Mexico, so I kind of had to choose what days I needed to give up for that. To go back and forth between Boston and Mexico was such an incredible experience that I can say that I did it, I accomplished that, and it’s cool. Sasha Banks on filming her first movie in Boston

The Boss then discussed her upcoming makeup line set to be released next year. Sasha noted that tutorials are coming as well, she just to get everything in order before 2023.

I’m trying to slow down because I do too much. A makeup line is coming. A makeup brand is coming, tutorials are coming. I’m doing so much, especially the last [month] of 2022, December, I have a couple more weeks to get everything in order before the new year. I’m just working. Sasha Banks on her upcoming makeup line

. @MercedesVarnado (Sasha Banks) says a new makeup line/brand is in the works for her ?? pic.twitter.com/krvh9SbbEE — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 14, 2022

Sasha Banks has not appeared on WWE TV since she walked out of the company with Naomi during the May 16th edition of Raw.

Since then, The Boss has teased fans that the date she has been waiting for is coming up and fans speculated that she would be returning to WWE at Survivor Series in her hometown of Boston, MA.

After it was revealed that Becky Lynch was the final member of Team Bianca for Survivor Series, rumors began to circulate that Sasha will be appearing WrestleKingdom 17. Banks did make an appearance in Boston recently, she was spotted at the Celtics game in the same venue Survivor Series was held.

