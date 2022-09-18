Sasha Banks Shows Off Princess Leia Outfit & Mask for Star Wars Red Carpet

Sasha Banks has stepped out of the ring and into a galaxy far, far away with her Princes Leia-inspired outfit for the red carpet premiere of ‘Andor.’

Andor, which dropped on Disney Plus this week, is based on Rebel Alliance fighter Cassian Andor (Diego Luna,) first introduced to fans in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Walking the Red Carpet

Sasha Banks is used to making an impact with her attires on WWE TV, and the same is the case on the red carpet.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Banks shared her outfit, inspired by Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia from 1983’s ‘Return of the Jedi.

The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion also shared an image of a mask, which seemed loosely based on Darth Vader.

In the Star Wars universe, Banks plays Koska Reeves in season two of Disney Plus hit ‘The Mandalorian.

WWE Hiatus

Banks hasn’t been seen on WWE TV in months, after she and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022, Raw, over a creative dispute with Vince McMahon.

Despite the belief that the pair were finished with WWE, recent reports have stated that they are expected to be back.

It’s believed that their real issues were with McMahon, and with the ex-WWE CEO now retired, the pair are likely to work well with WWE’s new head of Creative: Triple H.

Banks has benefitted from working under the Game in the past, becoming the NXT Women’s Champion and part of WWE’s four horsewomen during her days in the black and gold brand when it was run by Triple H.