Sasha Banks Removes WWE From Twitter Handle

Sasha Banks may have dropped a major hint at her WWE future today on social media.

It was reported last month that Sasha Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to the company. That deal may have fallen through as The Boss has made change to her Twitter name today.

Her new name on the social media application is her real one, Mercedes Varnado. At the moment, WWE is still listed in her bio. “Sasha Banks – WWE Koska Reeves – The Mandalorian. She remembered who she was and the game changed.”

Triple H On Sasha Banks Possibly Returning To WWE

WWE has undergone a massive change at the top of the company in recent months. Vince McMahon stepped down as the company’s CEO in the midst of an investigation into “hush money” payments made to former female employees. Former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was also involved with the scandal and was dismissed from the company.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE during an episode of RAW in May. They left their Women’s Tag Team Championships on Laurinaitis’ desk, left the arena, and have not been on WWE television since. Following the recent departures from the company, Triple H was named Chief Content Officer in addition to replacing Laurinatis in his role as EVP of Talent Relations.

The Game recently joined Ariel Helwani of BT Sport for an interview and said the following when asked about Sasha Banks returning to the company.

“Time will tell. In a lot of ways, communication breakdowns are terrible. And there was a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication is not a difficult process, but it can be a process and you have to go through the process. She is an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to whatever she wants to do now with her life or career, whatever that is. There’s a passion clearly for what we do, there is a passion for other things as well. So it comes down to what she wants to do. Because it got to be right for her, it’s got to be right for everybody. But she is, I think as you’ve seen over the course of her career, just coming into the PC at NXT, she’s just an unbelievable performer that I believe in with everything I have. She’s one of the biggest stars in our business so it is just what she wants to do.”