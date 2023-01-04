Sasha Banks Thanks WWE, Triple H, and Vince McMahon

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, has given her thanks hours before she is reportedly expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

The former WWE star sent out multiple thank you messages on social media to WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, William Regal, the WWE Universe, The Krew (her fans), and her former persona.

Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE television since last May when she and Naomi, who were the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time, walked out on the company due to a creative dispute with Vince McMahon.

Giving Thanks

Thank you #Krew I love you so much — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023

Banks negotiated her WWE release months ago before becoming a free agent on January 1.

AEW talent told Fightful Select they’ve been “no sold” when asking about Sasha Banks being Saraya‘s partner on January 11, but they’re still of the belief it’s her.

“The fact that it wasn’t shot down either on screen or internally, promoting it a month out, it being a week after her Wrestle Kingdom appearance, and the cast of characters involved in the tag match were all points brought up to us by talent in the company when assuming it was her.”

One talent said they didn’t believe a deal was done or “could have been completed” as of last week because she had to wait out her WWE non-compete clause.