Sasha Banks Threw the First Pitch at Fenway Park on Sunday

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks appeared at Fenway Park this past weekend to throw out the first pitch.

In a clip uploaded by WWE’s official Twitter account, Banks said this was her first time at Fenway Park and her first baseball game.

In a separate interview, Banks, who is a Boston native, spoke about her career starting off in the city and making it to WWE.

“To go from here to main-eventing a WrestleMania… all my dreams have come true thanks to the WWE.” Sasha Banks.

One more quick Sasha clip from her NBC interview talking about her career. pic.twitter.com/ahnPGiZ4QK — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) May 8, 2022

In a tweet, Banks said that “she’s the legit boss but y’all knew that” and tagged Mariah Carey, her cousin Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

All three of these celebrities have had memorable first-pitch experiences in the past, with Mariah Carey’s throw in Japan spending very little time in the air.

As for her cousin and 50 Cent, both of their throws went wildly off target.

Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox is one of the most iconic baseball stadiums and has been opened since April 1912.

Banks and Naomi will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this Friday on SmackDown against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.