Sasha Banks to Appear on Bayley’s Charity Livestream

Sasha Banks and Bayley are slated to reunite next week.

Bayley announced via Instagram that Banks would be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit the Family Giving Tree. The two stars are former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and have been good friends for years as part of the WWE Four Horsewomen.

Banks walked out of WWE alongside Naomi due to creative differences. While WWE and Banks had talks regarding a return, it’s been reported that the talks have stalled due to money. She is reportedly set to attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Bayley’s Announcement

(via WWE)

“You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.

The best thing about having her on is that Mercedes asked ME to be a part of this interview to help spread the love.

Please join us next Wednesday, Dec. 14, as I’ll be hanging out with some amazing people. We can share some hot cocoa, answer some questions you may have, play games, and enter to win raffles! Click the link in my bio to see how you can contribute to @familygivingtree this year.”

Bayley is currently part of WWE Raw as a member of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.