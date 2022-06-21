5 Moments That Defined Sasha Banks’ WWE Career

Sasha Banks reportedly getting released from her WWE contract ends the WWE career of an all-time great women’s wrestler. WWE wisely made Sasha a huge part of the women’s evolution after she thrived in NXT and held a lot of fan support on the main roster. Banks won every title possible and proved that her childhood dream could come true.

WWE witnessed Sasha having quite a few career-defining moments that showcase just how much she accomplished there. Even though Banks wasn’t always booked perfectly and there were some odd creative decisions, she won out in the end by becoming a massive star. The following moments deserve to be viewed deeper as the best things Sasha did in WWE.

Legendary NXT Match With Bayley

Sasha Banks took her career to the next level with an epic performance at the first NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event. An argument can be made this was the biggest night in NXT history since it was the first time that they worked a large venue in a sold out Barclays Center during SummerSlam 2015 weekend.

Bayley and Banks paid off their rivalry in NXT by having a must-watch classic match on a bigger stage. The entire wrestling world was talking about this match with the perfect mix of in-ring magic and advanced storytelling for flawless pro wrestling. Sasha took the loss putting over Bayley, but the performance helped define her career.

Historic WrestleMania Main Event Vs Bianca Belair

WWE didn’t push Sasha Banks as hard as Charlotte Flair despite them both being on the same footing in their early main roster runs. Many fans wondered if Sasha would ever reach that WrestleMania main eventer status with Charlotte and Becky Lynch when she was struggling to find the right role.

Banks eventually did her chance by breaking out again with a tremendous Smackdown Women’s Championship reign. Bianca Belair challenging Sasha for the belt at WrestleMania 37: Night One created a historic moment. The first WM main event between two black women stole the show with Banks perfectly putting over Belair to build a new star.

Winning Raw Women’s Championship First Time

WWE is rightfully criticized for not having the best booking for Sasha Banks during her rivalry with Charlotte Flair. The trend of Sasha winning the Raw Women’s Championship and losing it back to Charlotte on PPV upset many viewers, but that shouldn’t take away from their better moments.

Banks won the Raw Women’s Championship for the first time on the first Raw episode after the 2016 brand split. The early stages of the women’s evolution needed moments and matches like this. Sasha received a massive ovation from the crowd for dethroning Charlotte to get to the top of the mountain.

WrestleMania Debut

Another pivotal moment in the very early months of the women’s evolution featured the trio of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch having their first WrestleMania match. All three women were given the honor of having a triple threat match to replace the Divas Championship with the Women’s Championship.

A memorable entrance saw Sasha’s cousin Snoop Dogg rapping her to the ring as confetti fell in the venue. Banks delivered an outstanding performance despite falling just short to Charlotte. Even though she didn’t win like many felt she should have, Sasha was a huge part of the best match in front of a record-setting WWE crowd.

Getting Revenge On Bayley In HIAC

The top defining chapter of Sasha Banks’ WWE career featured her feud with Bayley in 2020. Fans wanted to see a main roster pay off to the years of Banks and Bayley having a unique relationship. The two stars had breaking points attacking each other, but they always made up to remain best friends as a team.

This ended when Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley finally betrayed Banks by viciously attacking and attempting to injure her. Sasha and Bayley delivered a flawless culmination inside of the Hell in a Cell structure. The feel-good moment of Banks dethroning Bayley to win the title gave Sasha the story, moment and pay off to show a childhood dream reaching peak results.

There you have it, our picks for Sasha Banks’ greatest WWE career moments. Hit up the comments section and share some of your own favorite memories of The Boss’ WWE run.

