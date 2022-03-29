Sasha Banks Wants To Follow In Footsteps Of The Rock & John Cena

Sasha Banks made history with Bianca Belair when they closed WrestleMania 37 in the main event. It was the second time WrestleMania was headlined by women, but the first time two black women were in the main event.

Sasha Banks has had a great year career-wise, as she not only did well in the ring but outside the ring, she landed a role in Disney+’s The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves.

Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, thinks that just like The Rock and John Cena, who achieved everything they could in the ring and then went on to have successful acting careers, she could do the same. Banks said that wrestling for WWE already prepared her for acting and it was super easy for her to transition to acting.

“Wrestling is acting. It’s SNL. We are live, doing things on the fly,” Banks told The Athletic in a recent interview. “Sometimes we get handed a script five minutes before we go out there, and you can’t memorize it right when it’s handed to you. We’re performing these things off the cuff and feeling. When it came to ‘The Mandalorian’ and transitioning from WWE, it was honestly so easy. Sometimes they would make changes on the fly and I wouldn’t stress, because Vince (McMahon) does that to me every week.”

Banks was asked if she sees herself having an acting career just like other wrestlers before her.

“I think I can in such a different way,” “I see The Rock as maybe the biggest global superstar, and John Cena is coming right behind him. It would be cool to see a woman step into that level. I think with Sasha Banks and Mercedes Varnado right there, I think the stars are aligned for me.”

Banks is proud of the hard work that she has put in ever since she was a kid. She is glad that women’s wrestling is being taken seriously now and hopes that people think women’s wrestling is the greatest thing they’ve ever seen.

“This universe keeps giving me so much more. It’s so cool that my hard work since I was a kid is paying off. Women’s wrestling, something I wanted forever, it’s being taken seriously. I never want that to change. I want it to be something people look to and think it’s the greatest thing they’ve ever seen.”

Sasha Banks is eyeing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and will face champions Queen Zelina and Carmella in a fatal four-way tag team match alongside the teams of Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler on night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on April 3.

