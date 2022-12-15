Backstage Update on Sasha Banks’ Exit from WWE (Report)

New details have emerged regarding Sasha Banks‘ (Mercedes Varnado) reported exit from WWE and her potential deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, WWE and Sasha Banks negotiated her exit from the company several months ago, around the time Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri tweeted that he was hearing she had been released.

I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end — Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) June 16, 2022

It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed Sasha’s release and she is still listed on the roster on the company’s website.

Fightful added that Sasha can take wrestling-related bookings starting on January 1st, and several conventions considered rebranding as “entertainment” conventions rather than pro wrestling in an effort to try and book her before the start of 2023.

Her deal with New Japan Wrestling is a “go” and was reportedly agreed upon in November. Sources told Fightful that they hadn’t heard anything regarding Mercedes and All Elite Wrestling, but that does not mean the 30-year-old won’t appear in the promotion.

Sasha Banks Teases Fans That “Something Crazy is Coming”

The Boss sent out a video ahead of Crown Jewel that led fans to speculate that she would be making an appearance at the premium live event. Sasha did not appear at Crown Jewel or at WWE Survivor Series in her hometown on November 26th.

She stated that she was taking November to prepare for making all her dreams happen and that the date she has been waiting for is approaching. Banks added that there will be something “so f***ing crazy coming”.



And I can’t wait, but I’m really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I’ve been waiting for.



I’m very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long. So thank you.



But I just want to let you know that there is going to be something so f***ing crazy coming!