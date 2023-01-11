Saudi Arabia May Have “Grossly Overpaid” for WWE (Report)

The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund may be the new owners of WWE, but the nation may not have gotten a good deal on their acquisition.

It was reported this week that the fund has purchased WWE, but neither side has confirmed reports of a sale.

The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has $620 billion in wealth and is overseen by its Chairman, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Overpaid

With over half-a-trillion dollars to their name, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund can certainly afford to purchase WWE.

During a Fightful live-stream, Sean Ross Sapp reported that there is a chance the Saudis “grossly overpaid” considering the competition that they faced.

Other names reportedly interested in buying WWE include FOX, Comcast, Apple, Netflix, Disney, and Amazon.

Sapp reiterated multiple times during the stream that nothing has been confirmed to him regarding a sale, and that there is a possibility that this deal has not happened.

Creative

When Vince McMahon returned to WWE last week, there were immediate concerns that he would make a move to return as Head of Creative.

Following McMahon’s retirement in July of last year, Triple H was appointed Head of Creative, and earned critical acclaim from fans.

Sapp noted that if there was any possible buyer that would be open to appointing McMahon as Head of Creative again, it is Saudi Arabia.

With that said, Sapp added that the relationship between the two sides isn’t perfect, and noted McMahon turning off the broadcast for Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia as he hadn’t been paid for previous shows.

After that event, WWE’s roster were prohibited from taking off, with the explanation given that there were mechanical issues with the aircraft.