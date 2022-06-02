Scarlett Bordeaux To Debut For MLW At Battle Riot IV

Former IMPACT and NXT superstar Scarlett Bordeaux is headed to Major League Wrestling.

The one-time DDT-Pro Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion will be making her debut at the promotion’s June 23rd Battle Riot IV pay-per-view from New York City’s legendary Melrose Ballroom. No opponent has been revealed for her as of yet.

Bordeaux was released from WWE, along with former NXT champion Karrion Kross, back in November of 2021 as a part of the company’s “budget cuts” from COVID-19. Outside of wrestling she works as an actress and a model.

Battle Riot serves as MLW‘s Royal Rumble, and was won last year by current world champion, Alexander Hammerstone.

MLW has since sent out the following press release regarding Bordeaux’s debut, as well as an updated look at the Battle Riot IV card. Check it out below.

“Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former NXT and IMPACT superstar Scarlett Bordeaux will be making her debut for the promotion at the June 23rd Battle Riot IV event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Check out the full details below.

Major League Wrestling today announced Scarlett Bordeaux will make her MLW in-ring debut at the Battle Riot when MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

?Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

A heat advisory has been issued for the women’s featherweight division as pro wrestling’s smoke show, Scarlett Bordeaux, has officially joined Major League Wrestling.

MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran is meeting today with several potential opponent’s for the silver siren’s debut. A match announcement is forthcoming.”

In the meantime, it may be best to fall and pray to the Perfect 10 as Scarlett Bordeaux has made an ominous warning that all in MLW’s new featherweight division cannot stop the unstoppable.

Known as the doomsday duo, along with her husband Killer Kross, Bordeaux and Kross have left a path of destruction in their wake from Mexico to the US. Now, they have set their eyes on MLW as they look to turn up the heat in New York City June 23.

Promising destruction and domination, what happens when Scarlett Bordeaux makes her in-ring MLW debut?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Matt Cross

Mini Abismo Negro

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Scarlett Bordeaux makes her debut

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.