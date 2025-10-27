Ex-WWE Superstar Set For First Singles Match In Over 2 Years

A former WWE Superstar will compete in their first singles match in over two years, and will be able to show their skills in Berwyn, Illinois. On X, AAW Wrestling confirmed that Scarlett Bordeax will compete at Smokeshow on November 22 at the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois, where she’ll face former AAW Women’s Champion Sierra.

OFFICIALLY SIGNED! ??



Scarlett Bordeaux RETURNS to AAW on November 22nd at SMOKESHOW and stepping up to challenge her is former AAW Women’s Champion SIERRA!



Does the Smokeshow come out on top for her homecoming or will Sierra show her the dominance she’s had since the last… pic.twitter.com/z1pUXmX5K5 — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 27, 2025

This match will be Scarlett’s first match of 2025, and her first singles match since June 2023. Her previous singles match saw her lose to Lyra Valkyria at a WWE live event in Dublin, Leinster, Ireland.

Scarlett has plenty of history with AAW, and competed for the promotion for two years. Her most recent match for the company saw her victorious in a six-person tag-team match during AAW Windy City Classic XIV in December 2018. During her time with AAW, Scarlett would share the ring with fellow future WWE signings including Kylie Rae and Shotzi Blackheart.

It remains to be seen if Scarlett is victorious in her long-awaited return to singles action. After having just 13 matches during her most recent run with WWE, of which only two made it to TV, Bordeaux is ready to prove she’s got the brawn to match her beauty.



