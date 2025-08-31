Scarlett Bordeaux Says In-Ring Return Coming After WWE Exit

Former WWE Superstar Scarlet Bordeaux is ready to get back in the ring as a competitor after spending her WWE run as a manager. Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Scarlett shared that she and husband Killer/Karrion Kross are going to “put on killer matches” in due time. Scarlett added that she’ll be tagging with someone who helped train her and though she didn’t name names, added that “I’m really excited about it.”

Scarlett is “nervous” about an in-ring return, but is confident that she still has ‘it.’ The Smokeshow recalled facing Rhea Ripley in her first match in over a year at a WWE live event, and being told by both Chris ‘Abyss’ Park and Molly Holly that the pair “killed it.” Summing up her mentality, Bordeaux said “I just try to remember who the f*** I am. I’m f***ing ready.”

Bordeaux hasn’t competed since December 2024 when she worked a mixed tag match with the Final Testament against the Wyatt Sicks. During her recent WWE run, Scarlett had just two matches on TV, both of which same in June 2023.

Time will tell if Scarlett can shake off the ring rust and deliver whenever she is back in the ring. One thing for certain is that she plans to give it her all now outside of WWE.