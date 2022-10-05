“Scissor Away, My Friend” – Road Dogg Praises Billy Gunn’s Work With The Acclaimed In AEW

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed have become wildly popular in All Elite Wrestling. They battled Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) for the tag titles at All Out and came up short.

The crowd was so heavily behind The Acclaimed during the match and it got such rave reviews, that AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time and announced a rematch for Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Acclaimed captured the titles in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Daddy Ass (Billy Gunn) provided some assistance in the matchup.

Billy connected with a Fameasser on Swerve Strickland outside the ring and rolled him back inside. Max Caster hit the Mic Drop and Anthony Bowens fended off Keith Lee as the referee counted to three. The crowd went ballistic as The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass scissored in the ring.

Road Dogg On Billy Gunn With The Acclaimed

WWE is set to have a DX Reunion next week on RAW without Billy Gunn and there reportedly have already been preparations in case a “Daddy Ass!” chant breaks out. Billy was aligned with his sons (Colten & Austin Gunn) in the Gunn Club originally but they were separated.

The former DX member is now a massive part of The Acclaimed’s act and Colten & Austin have joined Stokely Hathaway’s The Firm stable alongside W. Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, and Ethan Page.

Road Dogg recently spoke about Billy Gunn on his “Oh… You Didn’t Know” podcast and praised his work with The Acclaimed. He said that Billy’s kids (Austin & Colten) needed to break away from their father to grow as performers.

The Ass Boys (Gunn Club) and Mr. Ass had to be separated sooner rather than later and now you can go on. Because with Billy, those kids couldn’t be heels and they didn’t have any room to grow because Billy’s star power overshadowed them. And that is all there is to it. That is nobody’s fault, but they had to get Billy away from them so they had the kids turn on him. But look, those guys are really over right now and I think had I gotten a job with AEW, I think I could have helped The Acclaimed.

Road Dogg noted that The Acclaimed is capable of doing the same thing DX used to do with the long entrances and promos. He said that Billy being aligned with The Acclaimed is awesome and the group is on fire right now.

They’re on fire right now and they are only going to get greater. So look, Billy being involved with those guys is awesome to me. Billy does a job there too, he does what’s creatively written for him, he helps coach the kids, and he helps train people. He does a lot other than just do his little TV show storylines. But you know, I’m proud of Billy. I’m happy where he is at, he’s happy where he’s at. So scissor away, my friend.

