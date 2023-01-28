Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want CM Punk Back in WWE: “Stay Away, You Cancer”

Seth Rollins doesn’t sound too interested in having CM Punk back in the WWE locker room.

Rollins is currently in San Antonio, Texas for the Royal Rumble. WWE has been hosting a series of media events over the past few days, including one on Saturday to promote the upcoming launch of the WWE 2K23 video game.

Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc caught up with Rollins, who was dressed up as a “Dripping Cowboy” to honor the local heritage. The 2019 Rumble winner scoffed at the idea of Cody Rhodes being the odds-on favorite to win this year’s match.

Hausman asked Rollins about a few potential free agents, and whether or not he’d like to see them [back] in WWE.

Regarding FTR, Rollins was all about it. “Yeah, great talents, hell of a tag team,” he said. “[They’re] good guys, always had a hell of a relationship with them, I’d love to see them come back if they’d like to come back with us.”

As for CM Punk, not so much.

“Aww, Philly Phil, stay away! Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever.” – Seth Rollins on CM Punk returning to WWE

Hausman was surprised by the answer, which led Rollins to double down. “I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, ‘Oh no, did he say that?’ Yeah, he’s a jerk, we figured that out over there [AEW], we knew it over here [WWE]. I don’t want him back. Go do something else. Bye-bye! See ya later!”

Rollins says the new WWE 2k23 game looks sick. The next-gen systems have the graphics looking unreal, the gameplay is incredible and he’s eager to try out the new WarGames match. Most importantly, he and his wife (Becky Lynch) look great, so “it’s all a win.”

WWE 2K23 is due out Tuesday, March 14. You can pre-order the game now at Amazon.