Seth Rollins Calls Current WWE Superstar the Greatest of All Time

For decades, there has been a debate about who is the greatest wrestler of all time.

Names like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena could all lay claim to being the G.O.A.T, but there’s plenty more than just those five wrestlers.

Everyone has their personal pick for the greatest wrestler ever, including the current WWE roster.

The Greatest of All Time

Seth Rollins has plenty of accolades to his name, including reigns as WWE and Universal Champion, the WWE Grand Slam as well as capturing the Money in the Bank Briefcase in 2014 and the Men’s Royal Rumble match in 2019.

Rollins is known, on and off-screen for his high opinion of himself, but has chosen a different current Superstar as the greatest of all time.

Speaking to Sport1, Rollins named his wife Becky Lynch as the greatest to ever step foot in WWE (via Wrestling Inc.)

“Becky has developed into one of the biggest stars in the history of our industry with her personality, she is now the greatest wrestler of all time for me. And you can see that there is more than one way to be ‘larger than life.’ If you’re already physically fit, it’s definitely easier, but there’s another way. You don’t have to look like Hulk Hogan or John Cena, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are also ‘larger than life,’ although they feel physically 1.50. In the end, it’s not about the physical conditions, it’s about what you make of your conditions.”

Lynch will challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Summerslam, while Rollins’ match with Riddle has been postponed.

Some have suggested that Rollins will still have a presence on the show tomorrow night.