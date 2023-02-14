Watch: What Happened With Seth Rollins After Raw Went Off Air

Seth Rollins was a busy man during tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He took part in a talk show segment during the show, competed in a dark match afterwards and also cut a promo later on.

The former Universal Champion first appeared on The Miz TV during the broadcast. He opened up about his hatred for Logan Paul during the segment.

Rollins tried to attack The Miz towards the end of the segment but Austin Theory interfered. The Visionary did manage to deliver a Curb Stomp to the A-Lister but Theory then took him out.

What Happened After Raw

The Architect returned to the ring later in the night after the cameras stopped rolling. He first shared a moment with Becky Lynch who competed in the main event of Raw.

Seth Rollins then wrestled in a street fight with Theory. Rollins won this bout after he put the US champion through a table and then delivered a Curb Stomp for the pin.

After the match, Seth addressed the Brooklyn crowd. The former champion thanked the fans and led them to sing a tune to end the night:

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory will meet again this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Theory will be defending his US Championship against Rollins and four other competitors inside the steel structure.