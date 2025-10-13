Backstage Response To Seth Rollins’ Reported Injury

Seth Rollins is reportedly dealing with an injury, one that has forced WWE to dramatically change plans for the World Heavyweight Champion. During the October 13, WWE Raw, Rollins was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, bringing an early end to his time leading the duo.

Many in WWE are skeptical of Rollins’ latest setback, Dave Meltzer reports. It’s noted that, given that WWE fooled a lot of its own people earlier this year with Rollins ‘injury’ at Saturday Night’s Main Event, many in the company aren’t ready to believe anything.

“They were told it was from an injury in the match with Cody Rhodes. But after being told his other injury was legit, many are not fully believing anything right now.”

Rollins and WWE faked an injury earlier this year, which would be revealed when Seth cashed in Money in the Bank at WWE SummerSlam. The report added that now, WWE is struggling to convince those backstage that Rollins’ current situation is on the level.

“In the attempt to work everyone… the lack of trust right now is pretty high.”

These are still early days for Rollins’ injury, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for himself, The Vision, and the World Heavyweight Championship. While CM Punk has an opportunity at the gold lined up, time will tell if he faces his long-time rival for the gold.