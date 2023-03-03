Seth Rollins Didn’t Realize When He Became A Locker Room Leader In WWE

Having a locker room leader is a long-standing tradition of WWE. The title is usually attributed to the guys who have went through the rookie phase themselves and have been on the top of the card for a significant amount of time. Seth Rollins is one such star who has become one of the leaders of the current locker room, without even realizing when the transition happened.

The Visionary talked about the change in his behind the scene role on After The Bell. Rollins detailed a conversation he recently had with William Regal:

“I was having this conversation with William Regal at catering yesterday or a couple days ago, I’m sitting there and I was asking him. I’m just kind of like, ‘Hey, I don’t know when this happened for you. I don’t know if you remember but it just kind of like humor me a little bit,’ I don’t know, when really I became the guy who was sitting on the other side of the curtain, giving advice. I don’t know when that happened. I just remember being the guy coming back, being like, ‘Mr. Cena, excuse me. Do you have anything for me?’ I don’t know.

I feel like it’s happened very recently. I just started to notice, caught on these shows that there was nobody sitting in that spot. I was like, ‘Man, I can just hear the crowd so much better if I’m right behind the curtain instead of far away in the talent viewing room.’ So I just sat behind the curtain, and I’m just watching the monitor, watching the matches, listening to the live crowd. All of a sudden people start coming back and [asking] ‘What did you think? Any thoughts here and there? I’m kind of like ‘Oh, you’re talking to me? Oh, yeah okay. All right. I do have some thoughts. Bear with me.'”

‘I’m Not That Old Guy’: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins mentioned that he doesn’t know when this change happened. The 36-year-old remembered being the young guy who learned from people such as John Cena, Kane and Randy Orton. Now he is older than these legends were when he first made his debut in November, 2012:

“But yeah, I don’t know when that happened. I don’t know how it happened. I’m talking to someone. I don’t remember who it was, Somebody the other day who is on the roster substantially older than me. I am like ‘Ah,’ My brain was melting at how I’m older now with some of these other guys than when John Cena was on top. When I came in. When I started working with John. I’m older than John was then. So my brain, I can’t even really process that. I’m like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. No, no, I’m not like that.’

John was the old guy. John was like the seasoned vet at that point. John, Randy, Kane, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan. These guys, they were in a different stratosphere than where I was when I came in. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. I’m not that old guy.’ That crotchety old guy saying ‘Hey, come here kid,’ But I am. I don’t know when the hell that happened. At some point along the way. I’m that person that sits there now and wags my finger at everybody when they come through. God bless me.”

