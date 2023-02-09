Seth Rollins: Logan Paul Only Cares About Himself

Seth Rollins isn’t buying into Logan Paul‘s supposed love for WWE and professional wrestling.

“The Architect” was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show where he was asked about Paul eliminating him during the Royal Rumble match last month. Since, Rollins has been speaking ill on Paul whenever he gets the chance.

While McAfee was praising Paul for his dedication to his in-ring work, Rollins explained he believes Paul is only using WWE to boost his own brand.

“He’s in it for himself. He’s in it for his own gain. So, I don’t want you in my business if you’re going to leech off it and you’re going to take from it. Great if you’re going to help out and you’re going to make everything as good as you can, but if you’re going to come and do it for you…look I can only judge what he’s done in the past.

“His own history, that’s foretelling for the future, and that’s why I don’t like the guy. That’s why I don’t dig the guy and he’s going to go rub it in on social media. He’s going to talk his talk, but he don’t want to say nothing to my face.””

Logan Paul has been AMAZING.



"The guy doesn't care about anything but himself.. he's polarizing but he's not my cup of tea" ~ @WWERollins #PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/trNOtzSSnR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2023

Paul has certainly been impressive inside the ring since joining WWE. His tag team match alongside The Miz, as they took on The Mysterios, at WrestleMania last year was very well received.

The YouTube star has received great feedback for his in-ring ability since debuting inside the squared circle. Paul also challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE World Championship at Crown Jewel last year.

Although his challenge was an unsuccessful one, the match itself received great reviews. Now, after eliminating Rollins at the Royal Rumble, it seems like WWE is angling for a match between the pair at WrestleMania 39 in Las Angeles later this year.

Currently, Rollins is slated to challenge for the United States Title inside the Elimination Chamber later this month.

(WWE)

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co