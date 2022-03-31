Seth Rollins: “I Am The New Mr. WrestleMania”

The storyline of Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent has been one of the most hyped stories of WrestleMania this year. Though some recent reports of an old WWE name coming back have thrown a curveball in people’s way. It has made many wonder if Seth’s opponent will not be who people think it is. Rollins himself is promising that people won’t be disappointed, because he is capable of delivering on the promise himself.

The Architect recently appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast. During the interview, he was asked if he believes his mystery opponent will live up to the hype. Replying to it, Rollins promises that it’s definitely going to be a big moment. Reminding people of his WrestleMania history, Seth said he is a moment in himself. He claimed that after Shawn Michaels he is the new Mr WrestleMania:

“I think, yeah, Saturday, Sunday, either way, I think it’s going to be a moment. One thing that I’ve learned on this journey of trying to find my way to WrestleMania is that I am Seth freaking Rollins. I am the moment. You look at WrestleMania over the last nine years, eight years, ten years, that I’ve been a part of it.” said Seth Rollins, “And all I do is make moments. It doesn’t matter who I’m in the ring with or what we’ve got going on. I find a way to make moments and so I am the moment. I am my own Main Event at WrestleMania.

Anybody who’s lucky enough to share the ring with me has a good chance to steal the show. You can run down a laundry list of my past WrestleMania accomplishments; we can do that all day but it’s right there in front of you. Took me a little while to see that but I am WrestleMania. I am the new Mr. WrestleMania. Shawn, he had his time. He’ll always be the original Mr. WrestleMania, but [if] you look at the track record in the last decade. They don’t get no better than me, baby!”

