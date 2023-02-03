Seth Rollins on Logan Paul: “I Don’t Really Need Him in my Locker Room”

Both Seth Rollins and Logan Paul worked this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match as Paul entered the bout at the 29th spot.

It was a surprise return for the YouTuber after he was injured in his match with Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel event.

Paul eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble match after Rollins had been in the match for 37 minutes.

Rollins Sounds Off

While speaking on Instagram Live, Rollins went off on Paul in storyline and noted that Paul is not a real wrestler and he’s only in the WWE to further his popularity.

“Alright, look. I was going to avoid this topic but since I’ve seen a few of you guys asking so far about Logan Paul, I don’t know. I don’t know about Logan Paul. All I know is that I don’t really like Logan Paul. I’ll just say it. A lot of us don’t really like Logan Paul. We don’t. I don’t like Logan Paul, I don’t really need him in my locker room, in my space. Great, the guy is ultra talented as far as athletic ability is concerned.”

Rollins noted that it was his fault that Paul eliminated him from the bout because he took his eyes off the ball.

“It’s probably the coolest thing Logan’s ever gonna do in his life. I just advise him to stay in his lane. He’s had what, three or four matches? Again, athletic freak, no doubt about it. But, at the end of the day, he’s just not a wrestler. He doesn’t want to be a wrestler. He just wants to be famous, he doesn’t care about the industry. He’s not a wrestler. It’s best for him to just stay in his lane, whatever his lane is, I don’t know, buying counterfeit Pokémon cards. If that’s your lane, stay in that lane. Don’t come knocking on my door cause I’ll knock you out.”

Rolllins said that Paul doesn’t have his brother as backup because he’s about to get cooked in his upcoming boxing ring. He said that Paul shouldn’t be bragging about the Rumble elimination.

All signs point to Rollins wrestling Paul at WrestleMania. For Now, Rollins will compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship on February 18.

