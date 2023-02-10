Seth Rollins: It Pains Me To Have To Say Negative Things About CM Punk

Seth Rollins has doubled down on his recent comments about All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star and ex-WWE Champion CM Punk.

Prior to the Royal Rumble, Rollins was asked in an interview about his thoughts on Punk potentially returning to WWE. Rollins was completely against the idea, calling Punk a “cancer” and telling him to stay away.

He also went as far as saying he flat out doesn’t like Punk, calling him a “jerk.” Recently, Rollins was a guest on Covino & Rich to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the conversation, Rollins was asked about his comments on Punk.

Rollins explained that his dislike for Punk is similar to Logan Paul, labelling both as selfish in their intentions.

“Look, the bottom line is it’s the same thing as with Logan Paul. Punk and Logan Paul are two different personalities, but they’re both as selfish as it comes. If you’re not going to help, then I don’t want you to be part of our industry. I don’t want you to be part of our company, and that’s all that there is to that.”

(WWE)

“The Architect” did give Punk credit, however, for what he has done for the industry in the past. He explained that it pains him to speak ill of Punk, especially after how nice he was to him early on in his career. However, the past several years Punk has been in a different headspace.

“Here’s the thing, I will say one thing about Punk, I’ll end it on a positive note with him. That guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out. He really did.

“He’s been a good guy to me for a lot of my career, but for whatever reason, the past maybe six, seven years, he’s in a different headspace, and we’re not on the same page and to see kind of what he’s done and taken and taken, it’s always been about him.

“I’m not a fan. I’m just not a fan of it. There’s a place for him, man. He’s got a lot to give. I just wish his head was in the right spot.”

Rollins is currently gearing up to challenge for the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. The action goes down at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Quotes via WrestleZone