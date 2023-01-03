Seth Rollins Possibly Injured During Latest WWE Monday Night Raw

The future looks uncertain for WWE Superstar Seth Rollins who appeared to suffer an injury during this week’s Monday Night Raw.

For the first Raw of 2023, Rollins battled United States Champion Austin Theory, who dethroned the Visionary at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Theory had previously cashed in Money in the Bank on Rollins for the U.S. Title (the first non-World Championship cash-in) but failed to win the title.

The Injury

The match between Rollins and Theory was going fine until the Architect injured his leg during the match.

During the closing moments of the match, Rollins attempted the Stomp which Theory evaded, and he hit a low blow and a chop-block.

Some have suggested that this chop-block is when the injury happened, and Theory would go on to hit A-Town Down to get the win.

After the show, Rollins was seen struggling by the live crowd and collapsed to the ground when he put too much pressure on his leg.

@SeanRossSapp @WrestleTalk_TV

The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee.



Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help.



Same knee he injured in 2015. pic.twitter.com/FUPGY4BUi9 — E.C. Dangerously (@TN_Loudmouth) January 3, 2023

WWE has not publicly commented on Rollins’ potential injury at this time.

History Repeats Itself

Rollins may be dealing with a knee injury and if so it won’t be the first time something like this will have happened.

At a Dublin, Ireland WWE Live event in late 2015, Rollins suffered a knee injury during a match with Kane, which would result in him forfeiting the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins would have to undergo surgery to repair his knee and would be out for six months, and would miss WrestleMania 32.