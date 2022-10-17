Seth Rollins Set To Defend US Title Against Bitter Rival On WWE RAW

Seth Rollins captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley last week on RAW and is already scheduled to put the title on the line this week.

The Visionary won the US Title in controversial fashion last week on the red brand. Seth was attacked Bobby Lashley two weeks ago following his successful title defense against Mustafa Ali.

The All Mighty responded to the attack and issued a challenge for a title match against Seth last Monday. Seth was coming into the bout at a bit of a disadvantage as he had just lost to Riddle two days prior in a Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules.

However, Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring and attacked Bobby Lashley before the match. The Beast planted Bobby with a couple of F5s and left him laying in the ring. Seth capitalized on the attack and easily defeated a weakened Lashley to become the new champion.

Seth Rollins To Defend The Title Against Matt Riddle On WWE RAW

The bitter rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins has not come to an end. WWE announced that Seth will put the United States Championship on the line against Matt this Monday night on RAW. The rivalry between Matt and Seth had gotten extremely personal as of late, with Rollins making references to Riddle’s struggles with his family life.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier was named the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between the two at Extreme Rules. Matt won the match via submission and posed with Cormier at the conclusion of the PLE.