Seth Rollins ‘Slighted’ He’s Not Involved In WrestleMania Main Event

Seth Rollins feels “slighted” that he’s not involved in the WrestleMania 39 main event this year.

This year’s Royal Rumble match was won by none other than Cody Rhodes. Meaning, Rhodes will go on to headline this year’s “Show Of Shows” against Roman Reigns, challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

One of the last men eliminated from the Royal Rumble match, just missing out on punching their own ticket to WrestleMania, was Seth Rollins. Rollins was eliminated by Logan Paul from the match, setting up a likely feud between the pair moving forward.

With that being said, Rollins recently did an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling‘s Stew Myrick at Super Bowl LVIII. During the interview, Rollins was asked about missing out on the main event this year.

While Rollins admits he wants that spot very badly, he also understands why two superstars as hot as Reigns and Rhodes at the moment have been given the nod. He even acknowledged that someone like Sami Zayn might even be a candidate that should’ve gotten the opportunity as well.

“I want that match, I want that spot. I want that title and I do not have it. There’s a lot of salt in the wound of having to talk about it. It’s difficult for me to analyze. I will say you’re looking at a rock and a hard place.

“You’ve got Roman Reigns, who is on an incredible run, but you’ve got Cody Rhodes, who is riding a lot of momentum. When those two guys meet, if that is the match — it could be Sami Zayn in that spot, we’ll see after Elimination Chamber — it’s going to be a generational main event at WrestleMania.”

Rollins added that it’s hard to feel anything other than “slighted” by being left out of the main event, but will support his fellow WWE Superstars regardless, and suggests the bout will still be one to remember.

“Again, it’s hard for me to feel anything but slighted by it, so that is what it is. But, I will take a page out of [fellow guest Renee Manfredi’s] book and I will support my family, my brothers regardless of the outcome.

“It’s not about winning and losing, it’s how you play the game. It’s going to be an incredible main event at WrestleMania no matter what it is.”

Despite not being involved in the WrestleMania main event this year, Rollins is still undoubtedly one of WWE’s biggest stars. He could very well head into WrestleMania with some gold around his waist.

Rollins is scheduled to challenge for the WWE United States Title inside the Elimination Chamber on February 18 against defending champion Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford.

