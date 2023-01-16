Seth Rollins Wants to Main Event WWE’s Biggest Event of 2023

WrestleMania is drawing nearer and there’s been rumors swirling about who will be there. John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock have all been the subject of these rumors.

One Superstar that wants to be in the main event is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. He took to Twitter to say “really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.”

Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) January 15, 2023

Memorable Mania Moments for Seth Rollins

As a member of The Shield, Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013. They took on Sheamus, Randy Orton, and Big Show. The “Hounds of Justice” were victorious. At WrestleMania 30, The Shield defeated New Age Outlaws and Kane in under three minutes.

Since winning his first WrestleMania match as a member of The Shield, he has moved to 6-3 overall. An interesting stat is that “The Architect” is undefeated in tag team matches at “The Show of Shows”.

His first WrestleMania loss would come at ‘Mania 31 against Orton. It’s perhaps remembered for what many think is the best RKO ever. Rollins was going for the Curb Stomp when Orton reversed into the RKO and promptly followed up with a pin. That same night, Rollins would cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase during Reigns and Brock Lesnar‘s match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins would be victorious.

John Cena Filmed Additional Segment for WWE at SmackDown

Other big moments include defeating HHH in a non-sanctioned match, beating The Miz and Finn Balor to become Intercontinental Champion for the first time, and facing Cody Rhodes in his return to the company after seven years.

Perhaps if he wins Royal Rumble, “The Visionary” will get his wish to headline “The Grandest Stage of Them All”.

.