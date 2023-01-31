Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Opponent Becomes Apparent at WWE Raw

Seth Rollins won’t have to wait until the day of WrestleMania to find out his opponent this year, as who he’ll face this April is abundantly clear.

This year’s show will mark Rollins’ 10th WrestleMania appearance, after making his Mania debut with the Shield back at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

WrestleMania 39

At last weekend’s Royal Rumble, Rollins hoped to win his second Men’s Rumble match (his first win coming in 2019) but that was thwarted by Logan Paul.

Rollins entered the match at #15 and scored two eliminations in his 37 minutes in the match, before being the 27th person eliminated.

In a backstage interview at Raw, Rollins was his usual confident, cocky, self, but his mood completely changed when asked about Logan Paul.

Paul has impressed so far, and Rollins is a great opponent for him, as the former Universal Champion is a veteran who can push Paul to be his best in a fast-paced match.

It had previously been reported that WWE‘s plans called for John Cena to face Logan Paul but that obviously isn’t the direction anymore.

It has been reported that scrapping the Cena-Paul match is due to the belief that Cena will not have time to train and rehearse a match with the talented, but inexperienced YouTuber.

More recent reports state that the plan now is for Cena to take on WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in the former’s first WrestleMania match since 2020, and his first non-cinematic WrestleMania match since 2018.

During this week’s Raw, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this April.

2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Rhea Ripley also declared that she will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.