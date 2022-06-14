Several AEW Stars Not Scheduled For Forbidden Door PPV

Fans should expect to not see at least three AEW stars compete at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door – Andrade El Idolo and The Lucha Bros

Andrade had previously tweeted that he cannot work with NJPW and cited CMLL and AAA Lucha Libre as the reasons why which led to speculation about his status for the June 26th show.

I can't work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA ?? pic.twitter.com/duCBuQMouc — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 13, 2022

Lucha Blog reports that not only will Andrade be missing AEW’s crossover show with New Japan, but Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix will be missing the show as well.

“I’ve since been told Andrade was booked on Forbidden Door and is no longer booked on Forbidden Door. Fenix & Penta will also not be appearing on Forbidden Door, as confirmed to me by multiple sources. Andrade’s tweet should be taken at face value. This is bad for everyone,” The blog stated.

Penta is one of the eight men in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament where if he beats Malakai Black then he would be going on to the pay-per-view to compete for the title. However, with him not being scheduled for the show, that’s a clear indication he won’t be going over in the bout to advance.