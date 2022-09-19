Several Impact Wrestling Contracts to Expire Soon

Impact Wrestling officials are entering an interesting time for the promotion as several talent contracts are slated to expire.

Fightful Select reports Mia Yim’s contract is due in October, while Maria Kanellis confirmed that she is signed with the promotion through Bound For Glory.

Maria has stated that she has had talks with WWE, AEW, and Women of Wrestling (WOW). Her contract isn’t the only wrestler whose contract may be up as Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals expire soon.

These two stars are the current Impact Tag Team Champions. Sabin is under contract with Impact Wrestling through this year.

The Good Brothers also dropped their titles when their deals went up with Impact Wrestling after helping multiple tag teams become better.

NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will take on the Motor City Machine Guns on this Thursday’s Impact Wrestling, with the winner earning an Impact Tag Team Title shot at October’s Bound For Glory.

This will be the go-home edition of Impact for Friday’s Victory Road special. Digital Media Champion Brian Myers defending against Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match and Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice are the other bouts confirmed for this show.